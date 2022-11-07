Buzz is out for Honey Festival

During the Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival I visited the Tazewell County Historical Society’s booth, manned by a very nice and helpful man dressed in frontier clothing. I purchased a copy of Virginia Honey - A Sweet History by Virginia C. Johnson. What a delightful book! Since I fancy myself as a beekeeper, I saw the book as a kind of bring it all back home book. However, I was surprised by how back home it was on page 170:

“If winter seems to be going on far too long, consider taking in the RICHLANDS WINTER HONEY FESTIVAL, held in February. Richlands is a small town in Tazewell County, nestled in the Appalachian Mountains. Its motto, appropriate for a bee-embracing community, is “The Center of the Friendly Circle.” Activities may include a pancake breakfast with honey at a local church, excursions to view wildlife and mead tasting/making. Find out more about the current year’s offerings at www.facebook.com/WinterHoneyFestival/ .”

Wow! That’s more information than what’s given on the festival at the Norfolk Botanical Garden or the State Fair of Virginia. I am proud of Mrs.Johnson’s work and her kindness. Of course, there is much more information such as the Commonwealth having declared February Winter Honey Month in Virginia. Plans have been made not only for the Beginning Bee Keeping Class but four other lectures on bee keeping. We shall also have some of the favorites of years past such as elk viewing, birding in Burke’s Garden, library events, poetry events, mead, riding the ATV trails and new ideas we haven’t even thought of yet. Send your ideas to us. Don’t forget the exposition with its vendors for beekeeping and also arts and crafts. Volunteers are always needed and welcomed. Don’t just attend; also be a part of a wonderful festival.