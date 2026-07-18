Lion John Clark Jr., Immediate Past President, passed the gavel to Lion Bobby Dye, president of the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club for 2026-2027.
Submitted photo
Pictured are Secretary Lion Susie Everhart, new Lion Charlotte Fields, sponsor Lion Bobby Dye and new Lion Debra Huffman, Immediate Past President John Clark and Past District Governor of District 24 C, Jean Cook.
Submitted photo
Pictured are current President Bobby Dye, new Lion George McDougall, sponsor Lion Terry Burgess, sponsor Lion Gary Kelly with new Lion Mathew Perry, and new Lion McKenzie McNew with sponsor Susie Everhart. The three new members were inducted on July 6 by Lion Linda Larmer of the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club.
Submitted photo
Pictured are President Bobby Dye, Board Member Ron Orr, 1st Vice President Gary Kelly, Treasurer Linda Larmer, Secretary Susie Everhart, Board Member Terry Burgess, 2nd Vice President McKenzie McNew, Lion Tamer Barry Davidson, Tail Twister George McDougall. Not pictured: Immediate Vice President John Clark, Jr., Board Members Lori Cardwell, Jody Price, Greg Lynch and Carl Lamie.
Pictured are Secretary Lion Susie Everhart, new Lion Charlotte Fields, sponsor Lion Bobby Dye and new Lion Debra Huffman, Immediate Past President John Clark and Past District Governor of District 24 C, Jean Cook.
Pictured are current President Bobby Dye, new Lion George McDougall, sponsor Lion Terry Burgess, sponsor Lion Gary Kelly with new Lion Mathew Perry, and new Lion McKenzie McNew with sponsor Susie Everhart. The three new members were inducted on July 6 by Lion Linda Larmer of the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club.
Pictured are President Bobby Dye, Board Member Ron Orr, 1st Vice President Gary Kelly, Treasurer Linda Larmer, Secretary Susie Everhart, Board Member Terry Burgess, 2nd Vice President McKenzie McNew, Lion Tamer Barry Davidson, Tail Twister George McDougall. Not pictured: Immediate Vice President John Clark, Jr., Board Members Lori Cardwell, Jody Price, Greg Lynch and Carl Lamie.