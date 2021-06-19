Marion officer pens letter of thanks to the late Evelyn Lawrence

Editor’s Note: For Juneteenth, which is observed today, Marion Police Department Community Officer Amber Eades wanted to reflect on her experience with local history and penned this letter to the late Evelyn Lawrence, who was an educator, historian, and community advocate.
Dear Ms. Lawrence,
This letter to you has been a decade in the making, and I sincerely apologize that it has taken me this long to put pen to paper. I wish that you were still here on earth with us to read this. The only thing that would make me happier would be to be able to sit with you on your front porch and tell you how much you have meant to me.
As I am writing this letter to you, I am reminiscing about the first time that I met you. It was about 13 years ago and I had just become a police officer with the Marion Police Department. I had been assigned a parking detail at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. I was dreading the assignment because working a parking detail isn’t what most officers would consider a “fun, exciting” assignment. Little did I know that I would meet a petite, elderly African American lady there who would have a profound influence on my life. I remember when I first introduced myself to you. What transpired quickly made me forget about the mind-numbing duties associated with the parking detail. You started telling me about your life and what is known as “Sallie’s Crying Tree” and how your grandmother had used the tall oak tree for companionship and support so many years ago. You told me about how your grandmother’s family was sold to a slave trader in Lynchburg, Va., and your grandmother had been bought to serve as a house maid in Marion. I tried to picture in my mind what it must have been like for your grandmother to not only live her life as a slave, but how it must have felt for her to be all alone with no one to confide in, no one to offer her support, no one to give her a simple hug and tell her that they love her.
I have always loved learning about history, both the good and the bad, so I was completely enthralled by the stories that you told me that day. My talk with you also made me come to a disappointing truth about my knowledge of the history of slavery in America. Up until that day, I hadn’t taken into consideration the remarkable history of the African American people of Southwest Virginia. You helped bring everything into focus for me. Our meeting allowed me to realize more about the trials and tribulations faced by African Americans, not only in Southwest Virginia but in the United States as a whole.
After the first day that I met you, I would often find myself driving by your house while on patrol, hoping to see you outside so I could stop by and chat with you. I found myself reflecting on the stories that you told me. Many times I would find myself on long night shifts, sitting in the Marion Fire Department parking lot, staring at the “Crying Tree.” I would stare at the tree, imagining a young child holding onto that giant oak tree, sobbing incessantly about her lost family. I often wondered if she ever looked up at the starlit sky, thinking about her family and wondering if they were looking up at the same sky thinking about her. The thoughts were almost too much for my heart to bear. I tried to imagine how your grandmother was able to raise her own children and not allow them to be consumed by hate. I would often think about how you treated me so kindly and wondered how you could even be accepting of a white person after all of the struggles that you and your family had been through because of the color of your skin. You were a strong, brilliant woman who never let the events of the past define you.
I would just like to say “thank you” to you for your open, warmhearted kindness. You enlightened me and my thoughts. At that time in my life, I felt like I “knew it all.” After meeting you, I realized just how little I knew. I will always treasure the time that I was able to spend with you, and it will forever impact my life. You taught me some of the most important lessons of my life: love all, educate, and keep moving forward in the face of adversity. I find myself now wanting to teach my children to always look at both sides of our country’s history and to seek out the stories of individual courage and hardships. Your strength, dignity, grace, and perseverance are what I will always and forever remember on Juneteenth. You were a true treasure to our community and will be forever missed.
With Love and Respect,
Amber Eades
Eades serves as the Marion Police Department’s community officer/accreditation manager.