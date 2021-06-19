Marion officer pens letter of thanks to the late Evelyn Lawrence

This letter to you has been a decade in the making, and I sincerely apologize that it has taken me this long to put pen to paper. I wish that you were still here on earth with us to read this. The only thing that would make me happier would be to be able to sit with you on your front porch and tell you how much you have meant to me.

As I am writing this letter to you, I am reminiscing about the first time that I met you. It was about 13 years ago and I had just become a police officer with the Marion Police Department. I had been assigned a parking detail at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. I was dreading the assignment because working a parking detail isn’t what most officers would consider a “fun, exciting” assignment. Little did I know that I would meet a petite, elderly African American lady there who would have a profound influence on my life. I remember when I first introduced myself to you. What transpired quickly made me forget about the mind-numbing duties associated with the parking detail. You started telling me about your life and what is known as “Sallie’s Crying Tree” and how your grandmother had used the tall oak tree for companionship and support so many years ago. You told me about how your grandmother’s family was sold to a slave trader in Lynchburg, Va., and your grandmother had been bought to serve as a house maid in Marion. I tried to picture in my mind what it must have been like for your grandmother to not only live her life as a slave, but how it must have felt for her to be all alone with no one to confide in, no one to offer her support, no one to give her a simple hug and tell her that they love her.