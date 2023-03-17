Walk or run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Despite a tornado watch, rain, wind, cold and pain really kicking in around mile 30, a Chilhowie resident completed that challenge earlier this month. At the tender age of 13, Sylas Blackwell can add a 4x4x48 to his accomplishments.

The Chilhowie Middle School seventh-grader completed the challenge recently held at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport with his uncle, Justin Miller, a Chilhowie native and Gate City’s chief of police.

Miller completed his first 4x4x48 last year. He’d learned about the challenge through David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL, who is the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete SEAL training, Army Ranger School and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training.

Goggins, a renowned endurance athlete, wrote about his personal journey and strengthening the mind in two books, “Can’t Hurt Me” and “Never Finish.”

“Can’t Hurt Me,” Miller said, is likely his favorite book of all time.

“I like to challenge myself to get mentally stronger,” said the police chief.

Along the way, Sylas heard Justin talking about the 4x4x48 and expressed interest in trying it. While Sylas had never really been involved in sports, Miller said, the challenge requires mental willingness more than superior physical shape. He decided to give Sylas the benefit of doubt and approached his sister.

His sister and Sylas’ mom, Jena Reedy, wasn’t sure at all.

On Facebook, she wrote, “Justin said he could do it. I didn’t believe it. Sylas said he wanted to do it. I didn’t think he would stick to it. Needless to say, I was very wrong and completely underestimated my son. His physical and mental toughness are impressive, to say the least.”

Jena lauded Justin for training Sylas and driving to Chilhowie to pick him up for weekend visits so the pair could train together.

For eight weeks, Justin said, uncle and nephew ran every Saturday and Sunday, worked out and lifted weights.

Justin remembered that on their first day of training, the temperature was below freezing, the wind was blowing and snow was falling.

Sylas was whining and lagging behind.

Justin asked Sylas to “look at the number of people on the trail.”

There was no one else.

Continuing to train on such days, Justin told Sylas, makes the difference. The two kept going.

Justin believes Sylas learned that someone doesn’t have to be nice and cuddly to be supportive.

Sylas likely did take in that lesson. He described Justin’s training in one word: Rough. “He was hard on me,” he said last week.

However, when asked if he was grateful for Justin’s approach, Sylas said yes.

“He was making me better,” the 13-year-old said.

Justin agrees that Sylas grew. Throughout the 4x4x48, Justin said, “He did not complain at all…. He realized that we were all hurting… cold… and whining doesn’t help.” He didn’t even grouse about getting woken up for the midnight and 4 a.m. runs. Justin estimated that they were getting two to two and a half hours of sleep in between runs.

Sylas said Justin would wake him up and give him three minutes to get ready. “I’d throw on my socks and… pretend nothing was wrong,” Sylas said.

These days later, Sylas still said, “It’s hard to believe I did it.”

However, he is thinking of trying it again next year.

Jena wrote, “Not only did Justin complete the challenge, but my amazing son… slayed it as well!”

She’s grateful to Justin, her younger brother, saying, “He is the man who helped my son accomplish a challenge that most grown men wouldn’t even attempt.”

Justin is proud of his nephew. He believes Sylas proved to himself that “your body is capable of a lot more than you think.” It was “no small feat for someone his age.”

He was the youngest competitor in the Kingsport 4x4x48.

Justin also is considering taking on the 4x4x48 again next year. He noted that the event proceeds are donated to an area charity, which is a motivator. This year’s Kingsport challenge raised more than $3,000 for Small Miracles Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center.

Justin isn’t waiting until next year to challenge himself again, though. He’s training for a 50-mile trail race in September, and he and 4x4x48 organizer, Sammie Snyder, have talked about attempting an 8x8x48.

Justin believes most anyone can accomplish these challenges. It’s a question, he said, “of how far your mind is capable of pushing your body.”

Justin believes there’s therapeutic value in discipline, training, and complete a challenge. “You learn a lot about yourself,” he said. “When you’re in a low spot… you remind yourself of who I am.”

As his uncle trains for his challenges, Sylas is trying his own new endeavors. He shared his story after his second day of track team practice.