Bristol Ballet, a bedrock institution in the arts community of Bristol, Va.-Tenn., has announced its 75th Anniversary Season Celebration on Aug. 26 at Paramount Bristol. The evening will feature a commemorative reception followed by a Past, Present, Future performance, showcasing the legacy and future of this dance company.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with an Old Hollywood-themed reception in the lobby of Paramount Bristol.

The highlight of the evening is expected to be the Past, Present, Future performance, featuring the performing company of Bristol Ballet. The production will offer a journey through time and artistry, paying homage to the company’s roots while embracing its vision for the future.

To honor the Past, Bristol Ballet will revive the work “Mountain Ballad,” originally premiered in the 1960s, created by the founder of the company, Constance Hardinge. This nostalgic piece will transport the audience to the early days of the ballet and commemorate the legacy of its pioneering creator.

Continuing into the Present, excerpts from “Unbroken Circle,” a masterpiece by Artistic Director Emeritus Michele Plescia, set to the music of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, will showcase the current generation of dancers.

Looking towards the Future, Bristol Ballet will present two contemporary pieces by the current co-artistic directors, Moira Frazier Ostrander and Amanda Hairston. These performances will be set to the music of Amythyst Kiah and the beloved star of Appalachia, Dolly Parton.

Bristol Ballet is honored to be recognized by the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) as a bedrock institution. The production is also a salute to Bristol’s heritage as the “birthplace of country music,” as designated by Congress.

Bristol Ballet offers a diverse range of dance classes suitable for all ages, from 12 months and up. The upcoming 2023-2024 season registration is now open at www.bristolballet.org/registration.For additional information about the classes offered and the company’s initiatives, visit www.bristolballet.org or reach out to mfrazier@bristolballet.org.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, Bristol Ballet has announced the upcoming performances of the beloved holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” on Dec. 2 at Southwest Virginia Community College and Dec. 8 and 9 at Paramount Bristol.

Looking forward to the future, in May 2024, Bristol Ballet will present a rendition of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Paramount Bristol.

Tickets for the Aug. 26 Past, Present, Future reception and performance are available at www.ParamountBristol.org/event/bb75.