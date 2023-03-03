The Region 4 AUXCOMM ham radio team in conjunction with the Briarpatch Amateur Radio Club (BARC) is seeking ham radio operators and non-operators to support two concurrent events to be held on April 15.

Locally, BARC is seeking hams and non-hams to support communications for the The New River Trail 25K and 50K Marathon. The marathon is held on a portion of the New River Trail between Fries and Cliffview. There are five aid stations along the course along with the start / finish line to be manned with radio operators and non-operator recorders. The event officially runs from 7:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; however, set up and tear down of gear will require more time.

AUXCOMM is also seeking ham operators to support The Old Dominion No Frills Endurance Horse Ride held near Star Tannery. This event requires more time commitment, as mobilization will begin on April 12 with the ride occurring on April 14 and 15. Demobilization is expected to run into Sunday morning, April 16. Volunteer ham and all AUXCOMM operators are appreciated at any point of the ride if they are not able to participate for the entire event.

All perspective volunteers can email the event POCs at briarpatcharc@gmail.com. BARC and AUXCOMM calendar of events is available at http://www.briarpatcharc.com.