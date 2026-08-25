Radio show readies for season 14 Aug 25, 2026 Aug 25, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Whitetop Mountain Band will kick off the 14th season of The Floyd Radio Show on Oct. 3.kAm%96 D9@H :D C6>:?:D46?E @7 2? @=5 E:>6 G2C:6EJ D9@H 762EFC:?8 @C:8:?2= C25:@ A=2JD[ 4@>65J 3:ED[ 25D[ ;:?8=6D[ >FD:4 2?5 >@C6] w@DE65 3J z6==6J qC6:5:?8 H:E9 E96 96=A @7 HC:E6C #2=A9 q6CC:6C[ E96 D9@H H:== DA2? 7@FC =:G6 6G6?ED 2E E96 u=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6]k^AmkAmrFCC6?E=J =65 3J t>:=J $A6?46C[ %96 (9:E6E@A |@F?E2:? q2?5 :D 2 72>:=J\32D65 32?5 H:E9 2 C:49 9:DE@CJ :? E96 @=5 E:>6 >FD:4 H@C=5 7C@> E96 C@@7E@A @7 ':C8:?:2] $A6?46C H2D 2 7@F?5:?8 >6>36C @7 E96 8C@FA :? `hfd]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 6A:D@56 @7 %96 u=@J5 #25:@ $9@H :D D6E 7@C s64] `a 2?5 H:== 762EFC6 2?@E96C DE@C:65 8C@FA[ E96 }6H q2==2C5D qC2?49 q@8EC@EE6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Saltville councilman's service remembered Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Saltville PD's McVey reflects on month spent serving in Washington, D.C. A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80 Healthy Gosnell is a key piece in Virginia Tech’s offense Supreme Court lets White House ballroom work continue US Supreme Court sides with Trump on mail-in ballot restrictions kAm}2>65 27E6C E96 @C:8:?2= q@8EC@EE6CD 7C@> E96 `ha_D – 2 32?5 E92E 3@2DE65 E96 49@AD @7 =686?52CJ 2CE:DED &?4=6 t4< sF?7@C5[ (256 (2C5[ rC@4<6E (2C5[ u:6=5D (2C5 2?5 s@4E@C s2G:D – E96 }6H q2==2C5D qC2?49 q@8EC@EE6CD 92G6 366? >2<:?8 >@F?E2:? >FD:4 2C@F?5 E96 v2=2I 2C62 D:?46 `hge]k^AmkAm~? u63] e[ a_af[ &A yF>A65 %C@F3=6 H:== E2<6 E96 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 DE286 7@C E96 E9:C5 6A:D@56 @7 E96 C25:@ D9@H]k^Am kAmu=@J5\32D65 &A yF>A65 %C@F3=6 DA64:2=:K6D :? @=5 E:>6[ 3=F68C2DD 2?5 4@F?ECJ DH:?8] t2C=:6C E9:D >@?E9[ E96 32?5 ?@E4965 EH@ 7:CDE\A=246 9@?@CD – :? EC25:E:@?2= 2?5 ?6@\EC25:E:@?2= – 2E E96 pAA2=249:2? $EC:?8 q2?5 u6DE:G2= :? r=:77E@A[ (6DE ':C8:?:2]k^Am kAmr=@D:?8 @FE E96 C25:@ D9@H D62D@? @? pAC:= b[ a_af[ :D %H:? rC66<D $EC:?832?5] r@>:?8 @FE @7 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ[ %H:? rC66<D $EC:?832?5 AC:56D :ED6=7 :? >2<:?8 92C5\5C:G:?8[ 52?46 >FD:4]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Saltville councilman's service remembered A sitting member of the Saltville Town Council, who first served the town as a department head, died last weekend. Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …