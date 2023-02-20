Stopped after police got a call about a Kia driving recklessly on Interstate 77, a Florida resident was charged with driving while intoxicated and with having open alcohol containers in his vehicle.

Jonathan Matthew Glass, 36, of Cantonment, Florida, is set to be arraigned today (Wednesday) on the charges.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy C.J. Baker said she was patrolling southbound I-77 when she got a call about a Kia “driving at a high rate of speed, tailgating and weaving in and out of traffic.”

“A vehicle matching that description entered my radar at 83,” she wrote. “I stopped the driver and identified the driver as Jonathan Glass.”

Baker said another deputy walked to the vehicle’s passenger side and saw two open beer cans and a Twisted Tea can.

Baker said Glass failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of .10, which is above the legal driving limit of .08.

Free on bond, Glass has a May 24 trial date set in Bland County General District Court.

Woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates: A Salem woman is awaiting trial in two counties after being accused of sending drug-laced letters disguised as legal mail to prison inmates.

Sarah Boutros Melki Gentry, 38, was arrested Feb. 10 on two Bland County charges of conspiring to deliver drugs to prisoners.

In court documents, a state investigator said two letters addressed from a Roanoke legal firm were sent to two Bland Correctional Center inmates last May.

BCC investigators, though, had gotten word from two other prisons about a woman “sending contraband into facilities disguised as legal mail.”

Investigators also had recorded phone conversations between a BCC inmate and Gentry discussing “forming a plan, movement of money.”

According to a criminal complaint, both envelopes contained three pieces of paper, which were tested and found to contain a synthetic cannabinoid.

Free on bond, Gentry is also facing similar charges in Fluvanna Circuit Court.

Her Bland County preliminary hearing’s been set for June 14.