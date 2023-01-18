Business mentoring helps with the unforeseen

At the end of each year, it is common to make New Year resolutions and commit to doing things differently. As we look back on the last few years, it has been a rocky ride comprised of the pandemic and uncertainties. The uncertainties are probably the most concerning considering we do not what the future holds.

One thing we want to foresee, if possible, is, “the canary in the coal mine.” Well, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is here to help with the unforeseen. We can help with mitigating the unforeseen with our counseling and mentoring services from our resource partners.

January is National Mentoring Month! This is a good time to reap the benefits from hundreds of SCORE mentors in Virginia. SCORE mentors provide free, one-on-one business advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses plan, launch, manage and grow. SCORE is a nonprofit organization that is committed to fostering vibrant small business communities through mentoring and educational workshops.

The SBA also partners with local business counseling organizations that are free to the public: the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Women’s Business Center (WBC), Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) — each of which offers one-on-one mentoring, technical assistance, and training to aspiring and existing business owners alike. All these resources can guide you in writing a business plan, developing a marketing strategy, identifying opportunities to increase sales, and much more!

When meeting with our partner resources, you will immediately discover that we are here for you. We want all small business owners to know that they are not alone. Regular mentoring and counseling will do a lot for your business acumen, management, and growth. Please visit our webpage to find a resource partner near you. Best wishes and please remember, we are here for you!