Happy birthday to Frances Emerson on May 10 and Bob Humphries on May 12.

Happy anniversary to Bob and Connie Humphries on May 8, and Doug and Becky Roberts on May 12.

The Mt. Pleasant United Women in Faith met on Thursday, April 27. Mildred Stafford was in charge of our program. She invited Andy Kegley from Hope Ministries to be our speaker. He gave us a lot of information on all the programs that Hope Ministries offers to the residents in our community.

Fonda Albert and I attend the New River District Women in Faith meeting at Dublin UMC on Saturday morning. Special music was by Renee Rippe (harpist). Our speaker was Tammy Pennington from the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV. The sermon was brought by the Rev. Elizabeth Hernandez-Lopez. Holy Communion was also served.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Marks of Christ in his People” based on I Peter: 19-25. Our special song was “He’s Alive” By Karen W. Allison. Bonnie Lucas was our pianist on our morning.

First Sunday lunch will follow our worship service on May 7.

Church council will meet on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m.

Ruby Cassell and I had breakfast together on Monday morning. This was in honor of Ruby’s birthday in February.

The May Coffee House will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. at West End Methodist Church. The menu is potluck and desserts. The cost is your donation.

Well, so far this week, we have had cold, wind and some rain.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Nancy Scott.

Riddle

Q: How does a Kentucky Derby horse greet another horse?

A: With Southern hospitality.

Did ya know: “More than 100,000 mint juleps are served over the Kentucky Derby weekend at Churchill Downs Racetrack.”

Bible Verse: "Justice-do your rulers know the meaning of the world? Do you judge the people fairly?" Psalm 58:1.

There will be a cleanup day in the church basement on Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. This is to help us get ready for our yard sale in July.

Our prayer concerns include all those on the sick list, those in the hospital or nursing homes, those who have had accidents, those having medical tests, those having surgery, those who have lost loved ones, our schools, our churches, our communities, our country and its leaders.

Eli was on the sick list over the weekend.