The Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Friends of Southwest Virginia have released their 2022 Annual Report. The report outlines the regional economic impact of community and tourism development initiatives, regional marketing and branding, updates to the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, and updates with ‘Round the Mountain Artisan Network and The Crooked Road.

“Last year was an incredible year for the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Friends of Southwest Virginia,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the foundation and Friends of Southwest Virginia. “Our team could not have accomplished this work without the support of leaders from our Southwest Virginia counties, cities, and towns, as well as our regional partners, and I am excited for all the exciting opportunities ahead for our region.”