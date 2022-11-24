Veterans welcomed at Rural Retreat schools

“Thank You” to Wythe County Schools for honoring their Marines, soldiers, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force, both past and present, on Veterans Day. Your support and love of country means everything to us.

The Rural Retreat American Legion, parents, grandparents and more were invited to Rural Retreat. The Elementary School greeted the veterans at the door escorting us past classrooms to share lunch with students, who were dressed in red, white, and blue, wearing hand-made hats, showing Veterans Day on top with a colored drawing representing each service member in front. Wow! They looked so cute.

Next, we were treated to a parade by students with smiling faces, telling us, “thank you for your service” greetings and flags waving from each side of the hallway as we passed through them. I could see through my teary eyes, many patriotic drawings taped to the cement walls celebrating and honoring veterans. So proud! I couldn’t help but remember that these precious “little ones” will someday be the guardians of our freedoms.

Next, we attended the Middle School celebration where we enjoyed refreshments and meeting with students in the library followed in the auditorium by a Veterans Day program: Presentation of Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Armed Forces on Parade,” “Hymn to the Fallen,” “America the Beautiful,” “On Veterans Day,” “Bless our Troops,” “Veterans’ Halleluiah,” a flag ceremony, flag folding, followed by guest speaker Lt. Col. Tim Maxwell, USMC, retired. He served as an infantry officer and adviser to the Wounded Warrior Regiment. He was a leader in starting the “Wounded Warrior Program” at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Jacob Spraker put together a historical military slideshow, which included many of us, to our pleasant surprise. You would think that was all. Nope. Each of us received a “Certification for Military Service” from the Stuart-Wilderness Road Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution presented by Mrs. Rose Lester. This was the icing on the cake!