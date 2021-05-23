Bessie
This girl is sweet as can be. She loves everyone and will be your shadow. She is still with her... View on PetFinder
Shelves are stocked in preparation for the highly anticipated May 26 opening of the new Food City on West Lee Highway in Wytheville. The 44,40…
Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitties Carrie and Dominic.
Alan’s Lacy’s turtle ran off again last week. Or rather lumbered off. Lacy didn’t worry too much about it; he figured Kronos would show up eve…
A Wythe County man who made sure men and women on Virginia’s sex offender registry were following the rules has been charged with crimes that …
Accused of stealing a county car and items from the Rural Retreat Lake office, a Wythe County man has been charged with 10 felonies.
The Wytheville Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The meeting will be hel…
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating a hunting-related shooting in Pulaski County that injured a Rural Retreat man l…
BRISTOL, Va. — When travel nurse Laura Slaughter learned about the need for medical workers in New York City last year, the Bristol, Virginia, ICU nurse packed her bags and headed to the city during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Editor's note: this story has been changed to reflect an arrest in the case.
The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia, police officer who was charged with murder earlier this month is suing the officer in federal court.