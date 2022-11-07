Bears hands Battle a mauling

Union 52, John Battle 14

It was all Union all the time as the Bears rolled up 444 yards of total offense to win in Bristol.

Reyshawn Anderson passed for 97 yards and two touchdowns for Union, while rushing for 110 yards and one score.

Austin Sykes also threw a touchdown pass, while Poppy Lowery reached the end zone twice carrying the ball. Paul Huff, Kam Bostic and Tyson Welch had the TD catches.

Paul Huff led the defensive effort with three interceptions. Braxton Bunch also picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

Battle (1-9) got its touchdowns from Izaya Selz and Ryan Mix.

A senior, Mix scored the first touchdown of his high school career in the fourth quarter for the Trojans.