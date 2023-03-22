The Chilhowie Community Apple Festival Committee is once again sponsoring a Catalog Cover Art Contest for its festival catalog and brochure. The artwork will be judged by a panel based on how well it illustrates the festival theme and its adaptability for use on festival publications.

The first-place artist will receive a $50 monetary prize and have their artwork on the catalog’s cover. The artist whose work is chosen for second place will receive a $25 monetary prize and have their artwork on the brochure’s cover. Both artists will be recognized in the 2023 catalog and the local newspapers.

This contest is open to all school-age students who reside in the Smyth County School District. Students who attend the Smyth County Public Schools may submit their entries to their respective schools and they will be picked up by the committee after school on the entry deadline day. Students who live in the Smyth County School District but do not attend public schools may drop their entries off at the Chilhowie Public Library during regular library hours. Their entries will also be picked up.

An entry form must be included with all entries. Copies of the form will be available at the Chilhowie Public Library and all of the county public schools.

Artwork will become the property of the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival Committee when it is submitted to be judged.

The theme of the 2023 Chilhowie Community Apple Festival is “Love Where You Live.” In reflecting on that theme, the committee noted that Southwest Virginia, the Appalachian Mountains, the Holston River Valley, rural America are all names that describe this region, but they also describe desirable destinations for those who do not live here. “We often do not appreciate all that our area has to offer. We take it for granted because we have always lived here and do not have the perspective of seeing it through the eyes of someone who is experiencing it for the first time. The breathtaking beauty of the mountains, the abundant wildlife, the numerous rivers and lakes, the forests and hiking trails, the access to local produce and meats, our caring neighbors, several generations of families on family land, the continuing community traditions, and vision and planning for a sustainable future. As Dorothy said, ‘There is no place like home,’” wrote the committee.

The artwork submission deadline is Friday, April 14.

The 2023 Chilhowie Community Apple Festival will be celebrated Sept. 21-23.