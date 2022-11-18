Darrell Scott, John Long set for Farm and Fun Time's upcoming show

Four-time GRAMMY Award nominee, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, plus renowned Delta blues artist John Long, is scheduled to perform on WBCM Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time live variety show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

"It's an honor to host Darrell Scott and John Long on the show this December," said Farm and Fun Time host and station Program Director Kris Truelsen, "Scott is one of Americana's preeminent songwriters and Muddy Waters himself was a fan of John Long's music. We urge everyone to purchase tickets early, this show will sell out quickly."

Darrell Scott is a four-time GRAMMY nominee and has been awarded Songwriter of the Year by three different agencies; in 2001 by the National Songwriters Association and the NSAI, and by ASCAP in 2002. Many stars of country music have recorded his songs, including Garth Brooks, Brad Baisley, Kathy Mattea, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Journalist, adventurer and environmentalist Nathaniel Riverhorse Nakadate wrote of Scott: "He mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly hones - lilting, blooming, and resonating. The words he fosters allow us to make sense of the world, what is at stake here, and our place in it."

Delta bluesman John Long is a native of St. Louis, but his love of the blues took hold in Chicago. He moved to Denver in the mid-1970s and soon became known as "Colorado's own Bluesman," and has had the opportunity to open for and perform with many popular blues and folk music artists. A few of these includes Muddy Waters, John Hammond, B. B. King, Snooky Pryor, John Lee Hooker, the Fabulous Thunderbirds (Stevie Ray and brother Jimmy), Odetta, Big Mama Thornton, George Thorogood, Phoebe Snow, Steve Goodman, John Prine, and Big Walter Horton. Long has performed internationally, in Europe, Canada, Austria, and Germany, as well as coast-to-coast in the United States.

Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as "...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated - not just replicated."

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show are $40 and may be bought by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol's Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station's free mobile app.