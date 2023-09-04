Mr. Goodspeed, indeed.

Patrick Henry speedster Camron Goodspeed showed off his jets as he gained 353 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns for the Rebels in their victory over the visiting Lebanon Pioneers.

Goodspeed also caught one pass for 21 yards.

PH (2-0) racked up 483 yards of total offense in the high-scoring affair.

Alex Brown rushed for 71 yards and passed for 52 more on 4-of-5 completions, while Grant Buchanan connected on a 41-yard field goal one week after drilling a 40-yarder against Virginia High.

Lebanon sophomore quarterback Mike Reece was 29-of-48 through the air for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

Toby Baker (193 receiving yards) and Maddox Knuckles (16 receiving yards) caught TD passes, while Luke Garrett had 107 yards worth of catches. Carter Dillon had the other touchdown for Lebanon (0-2), scoring it on the ground.