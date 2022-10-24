WORDS TO THE WISE: Wars and fighting

James 4:1-3

Why do we have wars? Why are there disagreements and conflicts amongst humanity? James deals with these questions in these verses. Wars and fighting come from the passions that are within our hearts. Major wars are fought between nations or groups of nations because one nation wants what the other nation has. Sometimes there are justified wars. To stop a tyrant who is bent on conquest is an example. That is not what James is addressing here. James is addressing the reason for wars and fighting in the first place. They are because of the passions that war in human hearts.

Let’s bring this down to the level of everyday relationships. Conflict in relationships usually boils down to something somebody wants or because someone was offended in some way. A co-worker has a position that another person thinks they should have. They say things about the other person or do things that try and undermine that person; then conflict happens.

James says that this kind of desire is never satisfied. The tragic irony of life lived in pursuit of fleshly pleasures, is that it never attains what it seeks though it gives everything to get it. When people hurt others to get some fleshly passion fulfilled, there are no winners. When people step over people to get ahead in life, it only gives a false sense of satisfaction. It’s only a matter of time before some other sinful passion takes over.

The answer is to ask God to meet our needs. Ask God how to act in situations where you’re upset and frustrated. Don’t ask for things just to fulfill some passion. Such asking will not be answered. James tells us that some prayers are not answered because they are desired for the wrong reasons. The Lord will meet our needs. We need not take matters in our own hands. I’ve always believed that if I trust God and pray, He will direct me and give me what I need. He will put me in the positions I need to be put in. If God wants me to have something or to be in some position; He can get me there without my hurting or fighting with others to get it.

The most important desire is; be right with God. Here are the ABCs to getting there.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and has risen from the dead.

Confess your sins to and ask Him to forgive you and then commit your life to follow Him.