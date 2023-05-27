This past spring, the Kiwanis Club of Marion invited the elementary schools of Smyth County to participate in their Creative Writing Program for the 31st straight year. Each school that participated asked their students in grades one through five to write a creative story. The individual stories were then judged and the best story from each grade level was then chosen by the school.
The Kiwanis Club will give each school a check for $150 to be used to buy books for their library in honor of the winning students.
This year’s winning students are:
Chilhowie Elementary
2nd Grade: Averie Schuler; 3rd Grade: Cassie Sommervell; 4th Grade; Sophie Hamm.
Atkins Elementary
1st Grade: Lorelei Jackson; 2nd Grade: Garrett Pratt; 3rd Grade: Londyn O’Connor, Chloe Hanshew; 4th Grade: Elizabeth Pratt; 5th Grade: Brandon Garcia, Harper Smith, Carleia Gonzalez.
Marion Elementary
1st Grade: Kainon Ferley; 2nd Grade: Cambria Parks; 3rd Grade: Lily Kate Smith; 4th Grade: Harper Whitt; 5th Grade: Tyrion Meckley.
Oak Point Elementary
1st Grade: Marshall Trail, 2nd Grade: Danielle Burkett, 3rd Grade: Aspyn Bailey, 4th Grade: Avier Anderson; 5th Grade: Gracie Burkett.
Rich Valley Elementary
1st Grade: Ainzlee Blair Frye; 2nd Grade: Gus Phillips; 3rd Grade: Ada Tilson; 4th Grade: Addison Bush; 5th Grade: Cammie Diane.
Saltville Elementary
1st Grade: Jonah Brewster; 2nd Grade: Stevie Weaver; 3rd Grade: Charlie Goodman; 4th Grade: Claire Rolen; 5th Grade: Kenzley Frye.
Sugar Grove Elementary
1st Grade: Milani Mitchem; 2nd Grade: Easton Kestner; 3rd Grade: Avery Lanier; 4th Grade: Charlotte Fedorchuk; 5th Grade: Amelia Kestner.