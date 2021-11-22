Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable neighborhood. Close to town and hospital. Home comes with an additional lot to allow for more privacy and plenty of room for the kids to play. Corner lot. The inside of the home is impressive. Large great room with an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with a large dining area. Upstairs you will find a huge main bedroom with a nice private bathroom. Downstairs is the perfect mother in law suite or a great area for a teenager. It has a living area, kitchen, large bedroom with a walk in closet, bathroom and an office area. This home is well worth looking at.
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $359,000
