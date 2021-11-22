 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $359,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $359,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $359,000

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable neighborhood. Close to town and hospital. Home comes with an additional lot to allow for more privacy and plenty of room for the kids to play. Corner lot. The inside of the home is impressive. Large great room with an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with a large dining area. Upstairs you will find a huge main bedroom with a nice private bathroom. Downstairs is the perfect mother in law suite or a great area for a teenager. It has a living area, kitchen, large bedroom with a walk in closet, bathroom and an office area. This home is well worth looking at.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Silcox gets prison time
The Floyd Press

Silcox gets prison time

  • Updated

Floyd County musician admitted in Circuit Court Tuesday that he engaged in a “consensual” sexual relationship with a minor in 2019 and was sen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics