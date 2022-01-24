This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick ranch home is ready for its new owners! This home is located in the Whispering Pines subdivision and sits on an acre lot! If you are looking for one level living this is a must see. Home has a great open floor plan with a bonus living room. Home has a newer roof and heat pump. The attached garage is oversized and ready for a work shop. Set up your private showing today! Motivated seller!
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $210,000
