Discovering history in downtown Wytheville

I was passing through Wytheville last week and made an impromptu stop at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum.

I was blown away with the quality of the museum and was so pleased that a town would take it upon themselves to showcase a local citizen. I had never heard of Edith Bolling Wilson until I saw the historical sign and then the sign above the museum entrance.

It was almost closing time when I got to the museum, but the lady on duty went out of her way to make me feel important. She said since I had made the effort to visit, I was going to get the tour. I spent over an hour in the museum watching the movie, reading the exhibits, and learning from the docent about Ms. Wilson’s life both in Wytheville and in Washington.

I am a retired teacher with much of my career spent teaching history. I think it’s wonderful that Wytheville is recognizing a very important figure in American history.

I really enjoyed my short visit in Wytheville. I’ve only passed by Wytheville on I-81 on my past trips up this route. This was my first time getting off the Interstate and driving into your town. Your town made such an impression that I do plan to return...and soon.

I just thought you might like to know how a chance meeting can make a difference in a visitor’s mind.

Wytheville has a lot going for it.

Thanks,

Mark Levin

Columbus, North Carolina

We are all held accountable

One way or another, in relation to our work, families and communities we are to be responsible citizens and held to a standard. I know, we hear the word held “accountable” a lot from politicians, sometimes it has become a byword that seems to mean nothing since we do not SEE anything changed. Frustration grows – a lot! But, that does not mean to give up hope, we can do something!

That something is to be held accountable at the ballot box, to vote responsibly. This year in Virginia we are having state elections, right here in Wythe County there are many up for either election or re-election and I like to inform the Republican voters of an upcoming Mass Meeting on May 15th starting at 6:30pm, at the Circuit Courthouse.

There are two positions up for election: West Wytheville Board of Supervisor Roland Cook, incumbent, and Jeff Miller. And Commissioner of Revenue candidates Adam Linkous and Jesse Bartee. If you do not live in the W. Wytheville precinct district, you will only receive one ballot for Commissioner.

All other positions open for election/re-election were uncontested and will be voted by acclimation on Monday May 15th:

Commonwealth Attorney — Michael Jones

Sheriff — Charles Foster

Clerk of Circuit Court – Jeremiah ”Moe” Musser

Treasurer — Lisa Shelton

Board of Supervisors:

Fort Chiswell — James Smith

Speedwell — Joseph “Dicky” Morgan

Stacy Terry – At Large

Our county for the Republicans will not have any primaries due to uncontested Delegate and State Senator races. We have it pretty simple here in Wythe County this time around, so I hope that this encourages every Republican voter to come out and vote your preference on May 15.

Thank you,

Pat Bliss

Volunteer GOP

Wytheville