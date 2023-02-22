I can’t say we broke any World Records Saturday, Feb. 18, at CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) performance of Big Bubble Bonanza featuring Jeff Boyer but one thing I can say for sure - we had tons of fun! The excitement of children reaching for the bubbles and dancing to the jiggles of gigantic bubbles brought a smile to your face. How simple it was to be entertained not only by the creations of different bubbles but the colors, shapes and of course shouts of BIGGER was the word of the night. Emotions ran high and surprises showcased the afternoon and what was it only BUBBLES in the air? Go figure!
I would like to thank our sponsors Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, The Katharine B. Tierney Charitable Foundation and the Town of Richlands and additional funding from Rod and Linda Moore, Richlands Lions Club and John and Jane Willis.
People are also reading…
Our tech and production team was made up of Jeff Mathis, Madison and McKenzie Gilbert, Sylvia Boyd, Elaine Holmes, Cathy Harris, Susie Hampton, Rod Moore, Pat Reynolds, Richlands Police Department, V and V Restaurant, Aaron Buchanan, Charity Hurst, Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
I also would like to recognize Piper Osborne, the 4 year old Preschool student at Cedar Bluff Elementary School who was the door prize winner.
CART’s next performance is My Imaginary Pirate featuring Barter Players Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium, so see you there mate!
Ginger H Branton
Executive Director of CART