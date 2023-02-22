I can’t say we broke any World Records Saturday, Feb. 18, at CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) performance of Big Bubble Bonanza featuring Jeff Boyer but one thing I can say for sure - we had tons of fun! The excitement of children reaching for the bubbles and dancing to the jiggles of gigantic bubbles brought a smile to your face. How simple it was to be entertained not only by the creations of different bubbles but the colors, shapes and of course shouts of BIGGER was the word of the night. Emotions ran high and surprises showcased the afternoon and what was it only BUBBLES in the air? Go figure!