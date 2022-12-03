OUR VIEW: The search for solutions to regional troubles

Several big issues are haunting the horizon for Southwest Virginia.

Many of the issues stem from an ongoing demographic crunch that is only sure to accelerate. Put simply most of the populations in Southwest Virginia communities are not just falling but plummeting. Add to that, the population has been graying. Given the stark realities facing us, health care needs and the costs associated will continue to rise as will our need for skilled nurses and other health care providers. Likewise, the market likely will expand for those in the business of helping seniors maintain independence.

Piling onto the troubles ahead, despite a shrinking population, we have a serious shortage in the housing market, where even now demand outstrips supply.

And then there are the schools. For every building project underway – like the one to build a new middle school in Wytheville – there are perhaps a dozen others that need to be done, yet the funding isn’t there. Bland County, in particular, is in dire need of new facilities.

Perhaps one of the most pressing issues that few are paying close enough attention to is the severe shortage of EMS workers and emergency services coverage, amplified by an ever-increasing volume of calls. While it’s probably not fair to call it a crisis, yet, it’s not far off.

Municipalities are aware of the problem and are making moves to adjust; however, fixes cost money, sometimes a lot of it. It seems that most officials across the region are betting on the casino paying off in a big way to pad the coffers enough to expand and extend professional fire and EMS services. Time will tell if the money coming in from the Bristol casino will be enough or whether tax hikes or other solutions will need to be explored. It appears that so far, the gambling money will be quite a chunk of change, but likely not near enough to meet the current needs, much less the needs yet to come.

Each week for the next month or so, we will be taking deep dives, editorially speaking, into some of the issues facing the region, offering potential solutions and reaching out to those who know better than us for their thoughts on the possibilities.

We are ill-equipped, as is most everyone, to solve any of the issues that our region faces, but we have to do something. Our hope is to spur conversation and look at all options available. Some may very well be brilliant and some may be the worst ideas ever. The point of the exercise isn’t to be right, it’s to get more brains working to solve more problems and together find solutions that might just work.

But to start, we’re not going to riff on potential solutions to problems. We’re going to applaud the work of one town, one county and one agency that’s already moving and making big, great things happen.

Down in Chilhowie, the new home to the Smyth County Fire and Rescue Academy is nearing completion. A longtime vision of Chilhowie Fire-EMS, it will train firefighters and other first responders for all of Southwest Virginia and beyond, promising to be a premiere fire training facility. Work began on the academy, which features a burn building, a flashover simulator and a vehicle fire trainer, in 2010. The classroom building nearing completion will feature an ambulance simulator, interactive mannequins and fire pumps and hydrants. It will also include cubicles for online testing required for various certifications.

Chilhowie Fire-EMS Chief David Haynes hopes the academy can open its doors at the first of the year.

The presence of a first-class training academy will do much to bolster the number of qualified first responders and allow those already serving to continue their educations. Hopefully, it will encourage young folks to consider careers in public safety.

Beyond the training benefits, the academy, with more than a decade of determined planning and dreaming behind it, show that local towns and leaders can and will show great vision to solve problems and create a reality that truly delivers for Southwest Virginia residents.

It’s with Haynes and Chilhowie in mind that we embark on this journey searching for answers.

We hope that you will weigh in, too, presenting your own ideas and maybe even figuring out why an area once so steeped in the volunteer spirit is now having trouble finding those willing to give back. But that’s an editorial for a different day.