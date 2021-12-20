Looking for privacy and a little farming? This is it! Located only a few miles off I-81/I-77, this 15.9 acre property has all you can desire. Starting with the immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home with living room, separate family/game room, laundry, kitchen, dining and an enclosed sunroom. Mater bedroom has a large walk-in closet and bath. Home has lots of updates including 2 new baths, newer flooring through the most of the house, vinyl windows and central air. You have views from every window in the home. Outside you have multiple outbuildings, large fenced in garden with lots of blueberries, apple trees, asparagus, horseradish and mint, along with open and wooded land. This is a must see for the hobby farmer. Call today before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $335,000
-
- Updated
