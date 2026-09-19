Marion welcomes entries for Scarecrow Lane Sep 19, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scarecrows will soon decorate downtown Marion, and groups of people are invited to add theirs to the street decorations.kAmu2>:=:6D[ D49@@=D[ 3FD:?6DD6D[ 49FC496D[ 4@>>F?:EJ 8C@FAD[ 2?5 @E96C 6?E:E:6D >2J 6?E6C E96 2??F2= $42C64C@H {2?6]k^AmkAmt249 A2CE:4:A2?E >FDE AC@G:56 2 4FDE@>\>256 W?@E 4@>>6C4:2==J >256X D42C64C@H 2?5 5:DA=2J E92E 7:ED :? 2 b\7@@E I e\7@@E 2C62] bs D42C64C@HD^5:DA=2JD >FDE 36 7C66\DE2?5:?8] x7 C6BF6DE65 6249 bs 6?EC2?E H:== 36 AC@G:565 @?6 DEC2H 32=6 W56=:G6C65 E@ 2DD:8?65 =@42E:@?X @? D6E\52J] p== bs D42C64C@HD >FDE 36 ?@ H:56C E92? b 766E 2?5 36 A=2465 2D 4=@D6 E@ E96 2DD:8?65 3F:=5:?8 2D A@DD:3=6] as D42C64C@H^5:DA=2JD >FDE 36 23=6 E@ 36 9F?8 @? 8=2DD 3J C6>@G23=6 2596D:G6D \ D4@E49 E2A6[ 4@>>2?5 DEC:AD[ 8=F6 5@ED[ 6E4]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAmt>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i<962E9o>2C:@?G2]@C8Qm<962E9o>2C:@?G2]@C8k^2m 7@C 2? 2AA=:42E:@?^>@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 4@DE E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :D Sad A6C D42C64C@H[ A2J23=6 E@ |2C:@? s@H?E@H?]k^AmkAm%96 6?ECJ 5625=:?6 :D (65?6D52J[ ~4E] `c[ 2E d A]>] $6E FA 52J :D ~4E] `h 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ e A]>]k^AmkAm~?=:?6 G@E:?8 368:?D G:2 |2C:@? s@H?E@H? u2463@@< A286 2?5 6?5D 2E ?@@? @? ~4E] ah] (:??6CD H:== 36 2??@F?465 2?5 5:DA=2JD >FDE 36 4=62?65 FA 3J b A]>] @? ~4E] b_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities The Rural Retreat Farmers Market is making its goods more accessible to the community, while giving its vendors an opportunity to reach a new … No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder.