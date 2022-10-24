Ridgeview shuts out Abingdon

Makinley Owens had 35 assists and 10 digs and Mackenzie Wright added eight kills to lead the Wolfpack to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Abingdon was led by Riley Cvetkovski (15 digs), Gracie Statzer (16 kills, 12 digs, three blocks), Ella Kiser (19 digs, 16 assists, eight kills), Katie Creasy (seven assists) and Reagan Cox (five kills, three blocks).

Rebels blank Pioneers

Avery Maiden has 19 kills, seven digs and seven blocks and Lauren Stauffer added 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Rebels to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 Hogoheegee District win over the Pioneers.

Baleigh Belcher added 22 assists, 13 digs and four blocks and Sydney Taylor contributed 10 assists and eight digs for the Rebels.

Lebanon was led by Jules Stanley (11 digs, five kills, three blocks), Morgan Varney (nine digs, five kills), Averi Russell (20 assists, 11 digs), Gracie Crabtree (eight kills) and Leah Beck (three kills, three blocks).

Bailey Collins and Riley Buchanan also contributed on the back end.

PH hammers Holston

Baleigh Belcher doled out 25 assists as Patrick Henry continued to own the Hogoheegee District with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 hammering of Holston on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (17-8, 9-0) also received 14 kills from Lauren Stauffer, 18 kills from Avery Maiden and a 15-assists, four-ace stat line from Sydney Taylor.

Holston was led by Lucy Reid’s nine assists, while Alexa Thompson tallied six digs. Reid and Hannah Milhorne added three digs apiece.