BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 8-0 12-2
Grayson County 6-1 9-6
George Wythe 6-3 6-5
Galax 3-5 7-6
Fort Chiswell 3-6 4-8
Giles 1-6 5-8
Bland County 1-7 5-9
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 24
Narrows 5, Auburn 4
Tuesday April 25
Auburn 4, Grayson County 3
Giles 7, Fort Chiswell 6
George Wythe 7, Galax 6
Narrows at Bland County (cancelled)
Wednesday April 26
Bland County 22, Montcalm WV 2 (5)
Fort Chiswell 9, Galax 5
Galax at Carroll County (ppd)
Thursday April 27
Bland County at George Wythe (ppd)
Giles at Radford (ppd)
Friday April 28
Narrows at Giles (ppd)
Auburn at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Grayson County at Galax (ppd)
Saturday April 29
Eastside at Auburn (no report)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday May 5
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
Monday May 8
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 7-0 14-1
Fort Chiswell 6-1 10-3
Galax 4-2 6-5
George Wythe 4-5 7-7
Grayson County 3-4 6-8
Bland County 1-7 3-11
Giles 0-6 0-11
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 24
Auburn 14, Marion 0 (5)
George Wythe 9, Eastern Montgomery 7
Craig County 22, Giles 6
Tuesday April 25
Bland County 11, Narrows 0 (3)
Bland County 17, Narrows 4 (4)
Auburn 5, Grayson County 3
Fort Chiswell 20, Giles 2 (5)
Galax 13, George Wythe 10
Wednesday April 26
Carroll County 25, Galax 0 (5)
Thursday April 27
Bland County at George Wythe (ppd)
Giles at Radford (ppd)
Friday April 28
Giles at Narrows (ppd)
Auburn at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Grayson County at Galax (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday May 5
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
Monday May 8
Eastern Montgomery at Bland County
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
Auburn 4-0-2 5-3-3
George Wythe 4-0-2 5-3-2
Galax 3-4 3-6
Giles 2-2 2-7
Bland County 0-7 0-11-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 24
Galax 6, Bland County 0
George Wythe 1, Auburn 1 OT
Tuesday April 25
Eastern Montgomery 8, Giles 0
Carroll County at Auburn (ppd)
Thursday April 27
Marion 3, Bland County 1
George Wythe 2, Galax 1
Radford at Giles (ppd)
Auburn at Glenvar (ppd)
UPCOMING GAME--
Friday May 5
Bland County at Bath County
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Tuesday April 25
At Virginia High School, Bristol
Friendship Cars.com Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Virginia 135, Lee 78, John Battle 29, Holston 15, Bland County 8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
John Battle 146, Virginia 70, Lee 61, Holston 11, Bland County 2.
Wednesday April 26
At Auburn HS, Riner
Auburn MED 2023
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 167, Fort Chiswell 84, George Wythe 66, Grayson County 32, Bland County 12.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 156½, Fort Chiswell 14 ½, Grayson County 89, George Wythe 32.
UPCOMING MEET--
Wednesday May 10
Bland County at Fort Chiswell