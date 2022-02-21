4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $250,000

Check out this immaculate home in the heart of Wytheville. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac this home is ready for its new owner. The completely updated kitchen, coupled with modern bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and open living spaces, would make this the perfect home for a new or growing family. A newly finished basement provides an excellent family room, game room, movie room and so much more. Walk outside on your new back deck and enjoy the serenity of a secluded backyard and those wonderful mountain views. Don't let this one slip by, click for more info today!