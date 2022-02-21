Check out this immaculate home in the heart of Wytheville. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac this home is ready for its new owner. The completely updated kitchen, coupled with modern bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and open living spaces, would make this the perfect home for a new or growing family. A newly finished basement provides an excellent family room, game room, movie room and so much more. Walk outside on your new back deck and enjoy the serenity of a secluded backyard and those wonderful mountain views. Don't let this one slip by, click for more info today!
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $250,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Ivanhoe man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Tuesday afternoon incident at his 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence.
A Wythe County man was arrested Tuesday after a domestic incident at his home.
Marion officials have decided to spend $525,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to transform the town’s pool into a waterpark.
Three members of a Georgia family died in a wreck on Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon.
A portion of downtown Marion's Main Street was blocked off Thursday night as the Smyth County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search war…
A vision can inspire action. Smyth County is one of four communities in a 19-county, 53-town region that will get help creating a vision. The …
Smyth County Schools are moving ahead with a redesign of student restrooms at all three high schools.
A retired Emory & Henry College professor said he’s only scratched the surface when it comes to collecting information about distinguished and historic African Americans from Southwest Virginia.
Area prosecutors had hoped state lawmakers would make changes to recent probation reform during the General Assembly’s 2022 session. The reform, they believe, has had some unintended consequences.
Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans said his office will make a final decision on whether or not to file charges in the January sho…