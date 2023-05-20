The Northwood High School Class of 2023 candidates for graduation include Angel Nicole Adrian, Tyler Dalton Arnold, Joseph Tyler Ayers, Aaron Lee Barton, Ethan Reed Blevins, Rebekah Dawn Blevins, James Auston Boardwine, Olivia Jadyn Briggs, Alexander Parker Brown, Clayton Lee Buchanan, Andrew David Cardwell, Audra Faith Cardwell, Matthew Allen Castle, Kaden Jefferson Comer, Alyssa Blake Davidson, Jadon Allen Dinsmore, Dalton Zachary Doane, Owen Andrew Doane, Edwin Glen Dyess III, Zachary Jordan Fowler, Ethan Zachary Skylar Frye, Amber Dawn Gates, Richard Allen Gonzalez, Kara Lane Gouge, Kenneth Early Harris Jr., Katilin Autumn Hawkins, Brian Michael Hourihan II, Blaine Antonios Joannou, Caleb Beecher Glenn Johnson, Kain Jonathon Andrew Kestner, Denim Eric Kirk, Shawn Alexander McGlocklin, McKenzie Leann Mitchell, Abigail Bates Parkey, Kaylen Lynn Pauley, Kyland Anthony Priest, Kaylee Jean Queen, Matthew Ty Rector, Justyn Frank Reynolds, Clayton Wayne Rhea, Samuel Allen Rhea, Michela Brooke Snodgrass, Ethan Robert Surber, Madelyn Danielle Tolbert, William Stanley Totten, Ava Renae Tuell, Harley Wayne Turley, Breckin Cassell Westfall, Kordell Thomas Wheeler, Leanna Marie Wheeler, Hannah Renee Wilson, Aaron Joshua Woodward, and Myranda Jean Woodward.
