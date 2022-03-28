 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $135,000

  • Updated
This well-maintained home sits on 1.87 acres with beautiful mountain views, quiet surroundings, and just minutes from the town of Marion. This home features newer heat pump, countertops, cabinets, and flooring throughout. CRS states the acres is 1.87 but the most recent survey states 1.72 acres. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information.

