Marion to give away cash to help people shop local

Marion is offering five prizes of $100 to help folks shop local this season.

“We had such a successful summer,” said Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath, “with so many businesses pitching in for the Road Trip Marion Great Gas Giveaway, where we awarded $100 gas cards Memorial Day through Labor Day, we decided to extend the promotion to help folks out this Christmas.”

The Marion Christmas Farmers Markets run Saturdays, beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Marion Farmers Market Pavilion. Over two dozen crafters, artists and more will have their holiday wares on sale during the markets.

Marion Farmers Market Manager Leslie Vanover will also have the registration forms and entry box for the Marion Shopping Spree giveaways at her Market Manager booth during Christmas Market hours.

“Folks can sign up every Christmas Farmers Market, and on Saturday, Dec. 17, we’ll award five $100 gift certificates for winners to use shopping and dining locally,” added Heath. “It’s our way of thanking this wonderful community for their support all year ‘round.”

No purchase is necessary to enter, and participants do not have to be present to win but must be 18 or older to participate. For additional information, email kheath@marionva.org.

Other holiday events in Marion include:

- Marion Thanksgiving Market, Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. until noon at the farmers market.

- Marion Gobbler Gallop sponsored by the Albano Foundation on Thursday, November 24. Registration at 8:30, race at 9 a.m. Learn more at www.banosoccer.com.

- “Merry Marion” Downtown Open House and Community Christmas Tree Lighting, Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at participating businesses with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Activities will include kids’ games, Christmas bingo, free s’mores and hot chocolate, community choir caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting) and more.

- Christmas Market at the General Francis Hotel Dec. 2 (4-7p.m.) and 3 (10 a.m. to 7p.m). Hot apple cider and hot chocolate available for purchase. Santa and The Grinch will be available for photo ops.

- Marion Christmas Parade celebrating Jim McGregor of the 1967 Marion Mets, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

- “Killer Beaz” live comedy show at the Lincoln Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m.

- “Song of the Mountains” featuring Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the historic Lincoln Theatre.

- “Christmas with the Church Sisters,” Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre.

-- And, Marion Christmas Farmers Markets Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Marion Farmers Market Pavilion.

For more information on events in Marion, visit Marionva.org/calendar.