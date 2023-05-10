On Monday, June 5, from 5:30-8 p.m., Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) is partnering with Back of the Dragon, 592 W. Main Street in Tazewell, to host a casual happy hour. The general public is invited to attend.

Tickets are $30/person and can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/happy-hour-at-back-of-the-dragon. Tickets include an appetizer buffet by Fisher & Company of Tazewell and two 16-ounce pints of beer. Each ticket purchased will automatically be entered to win one of three prizes valued at more than $50 each.

Event sponsors include Tazewell Rotary, Carilion Hospital and National Bank all of Tazewell. All proceeds benefit ASD.

In 2022, Appalachian Sustainable Development initiated a deliberate approach to Tazewell County with funding from The Thompson Charitable Foundation, the Tazewell Community Foundation and others. The first non-profit in northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia to focus on sustainable agriculture and food access to help Appalachians, ASD works with community partners to build sustainable models that can be replicated.

ASD’s work in 2022 laid the foundation in Tazewell County and now in 2023 will expand to work to improve the health of community members, create and increase economic development opportunities, support the activities of the Four Seasons YMCA, promote healthy lifestyles, deliver health education and more.

Spanning from Marion to Tazewell, riders from around the world seek out the Back of the Dragon, which offers more than 400 curves and views of three mountain ranges. Learn more at https://www.backofthedragon.com/.