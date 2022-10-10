Higher ed center exhibit focuses on the roles of woman and mother

Day and Night, a selection of vividly expressive paintings by Katie Murphy portraying the endless responsibilities that comprise the roles of woman and mother, is currently on display at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

In the artist’s words:

“The role of a woman and mother constantly shifts and oscillates between self and others, the home space and outside. The home can be a place of paradox; while it houses loved ones, personal items, and places of comfort, the home can also be a place of isolation and exhaustion, never ending tasks and duties. Upon leaving the home space one may temporarily escape responsibility and remember parts of the self that aren’t as often allowed to take up space. Leaving home allows for the possibility of new experiences, friends, nature, and work. Each is an integral part of the wholeness of a life. Through my work I am taking a glance at moments in both of these realities and exploring the push and pull of each space.”

“Working with these ideas, I explore figurative representation through expressive painting. The figure is a consistent source of inspiration for me. Figurative work especially allows for the possibility of empathy, recalling each viewer to the unifying experience of being human. Through primarily representing women, I explore ideas of identity, loss and reclamation, motherhood, loneliness, and isolation. These stories and ideas often come from my own experiences. Personal photos of myself, friends, or family members are the reference images that I use for my work, which ground it in specific history while still alluding to a larger narrative.”

Murphy was born in 1984 in New Orleans, Louisana, and grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi. In May of 2020 she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art from East Tennessee State University. Murphy has been included in various important group exhibitions, including “National Juried Biennial Painting Exhibition 2021” at the University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and “Painting at Night” at Collarworks Gallery in Troy, New York. She recently had a solo show, “Singing Over the Bones,” in Abingdon.

Murphy is currently pursuing her MFA in Studio Art at Maryland Institute College of Art. Murphy is a painter working with concepts of personal feminism. She currently lives and works in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Located on the second floor Art Wall, the exhibit will be on display through the end of the year. Admission is free. For additional information, call the Higher Education Center at 276-619-4300.