Central Church continues live nativity

In the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, it's often easy to become overwhelmed and totally stressed. Central Church provides a calming inspiring option on December 23 and 24 through its annual outdoor live nativity scene. A humble wooden structure in the church's Central Park comes alive as members and farm animals stand quietly while someone reads the Christmas story from the second chapter of Luke in the Holy Scriptures. Shepherds, angels and wise men focus their attention on Mary, Joseph, and their newborn Son while reflecting on that special evening over 2,000 years ago. A lighted path leads visitors from the church parking lot to the simple nativity. The scene is also visible from vehicles with special provisions for those needing assistance. The church has provided this special nativity for more than 43 years and welcomes everyone to come experience the calm assurance of Christ's birth. Updates will be provided on the church's Facebook page in the event of adverse weather challenges.