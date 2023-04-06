Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, April 2, was from I Corinthians Chapter 15 reminding us of the Good News of the Christ’s Resurrection. Three days had passed since Jesus was nailed to the cross and suffered the agony of our sings and died, was buried in a sealed tomb, and was raised back to life. For more than 2,000 years this event called Easter has been celebrated to honor Jesus as our Lord and Savior as he made possible for us to have eternal life with him in heaven. As we celebrate Easter 2023 tomorrow, let us confess our sins, seek forgiveness and should for job the love he has shown us!

Mt. Mitchell Choir will present “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” cantata during our worship hour this Sunday, April 9. Everyone is welcome.

Our loving sympathy to the family of Roger Boyer who went to be with his Lord last week. May the Lord bless and comfort you.

Happy birthday to Allen Hurst on April 14, Luke Saferight on April 16 and Hadley Elliot on April 16.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.

The monthly senior adult event will be Wednesday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. We have devotions, bingo and lunch. All senior adults are welcome.

Grace Circuit Bible study is held each Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Mt. Mitchell church basement. Everyone is welcome.

It’s about time for the hummingbirds to return. I put food out for them around the middle of April. The goldfinches are bright and yellow again. I sure do enjoy them. I enjoy all the birds.

Have a great week and count your blessings.