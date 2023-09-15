Wow!! This magnificent home with incredible views of some of the most beautiful mountains in southwest Va., is hard to describe. Offering over 7,400 sq. ft. of living area with five bedroom suits, two kitchens, with loads of cabinets, granite counter tops, multiply gathering rooms, crafting room, playroom and office space. There is an unbelievable MAN ROOM complete with the second kitchen, wood burning fireplace and hand-hewn logs. A 20X20 sunroom with vaulted ceilings and large windows allows for spectacular views for any season! The stacked stones on the fireplaces were gathered from the property. Two geothermal systems provide the heating/cooling for this remarkable one-of-a-kind estate. Onsite you will find a lofted playhouse (24' x 12') with electricity. Generous water supply is from a natural spring fed w/underground piping from the top of the mountain. Adjacent from the house is a 40x30 garage/workshop. Words cannot do describe this property. Call for a private showing.