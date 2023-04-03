Rural hospitals are struggling.

With memories of Lee County Community Hospital’s closure and the years it took to reopen it still fresh in his mind and the reality that 33 rural hospitals have shuttered their doors since 2020, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner wants to help ease the strain.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Warner and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, reintroduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act, a bill designed to ensure that the federal government more fairly reimburses smaller hospitals.

Warner explained that the Medicare Area Wage Index sets a hospital’s Medicare payment rate, which is based on geographic differences in labor costs. Reimbursement levels in San Francisco and New York are far higher than Smyth or Wythe County, noted Warner. However, while salaries may be lower in rural communities, he said that many costs are not reduced by geography. An imaging machine, he said, will cost the same whether the hospital is in Southwest Virginia or Fairfax.

The proposed act would set a minimum floor for determining Medicare payments. In Virginia, that would up reimbursements for 16 hospitals, many in Southwest Virginia, including Smyth County Community Hospital, Wythe County Community Hospital, and Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.

All three currently have their Medicare Area Wage Index set at 0.8144 on every dollar. Under the Save Rural Hospitals Act, each would see their index increase to 85¢ on the dollar. That rate would become the national minimum.

Warner said his staff was advised by the rural hospitals that that figure would make conditions better for all.

Currently, the senator said, many rural hospitals aren’t able to offer competitive salaries compared to those in more populated areas, which makes staffing more problematic, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that health care workers don’t have to travel to Richmond or Northern Virginia for better pay but often just to the Tri-Cities or the New River Valley.

Earlier this year, speaking of efforts to bolster the pipeline of new health care workers, Dale Clark, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO, said, “I don’t think we can fix it fast enough.”

Commenting last week on the proposed legislation, Clark said, “The Warner/Blackburn Senate bill would, in general, be a huge benefit not only for SCCH but all rural hospitals. The AWI drives reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid. Historically, we and other rural places have had lower AWI based on lower wages relative to urban areas. Unfortunately, over all these years that’s a cycle that leaves us (and most all rural hospitals) at a disadvantage for recruiting and retaining team members.”

The act’s reintroduction was applauded by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Its president and CEO, Sean Connaughton said, in a release, “The unfortunate reality is that the survival of many rural hospitals is financially endangered – nearly 200 have closed across the U.S. since 2005, including two in Virginia. Protecting rural hospitals is vital to the health and well-being of people in less populated communities across the Commonwealth and the United States so they can access essential medical services whenever they need them.”

When individuals have to travel farther for health care, Warner said, outcomes worsen.

For the act’s obvious benefits, Warner believes getting it through Congress to the President’s desk will be an uphill battle as it was when it was first introduced in 2020.

While the bill has bipartisan support, the senator said this legislation sees its backing divided along the rural vs. suburban/urban line.

Realistically, Warner said, “Everybody knows the challenge.”

In addition, Warner contends this path provides the best and cheapest solution.

Thinking back to Lee County, he said, once a hospital is closed it requires five to 10 times the money and time needed to reopen it.

The Lee County hospital closed in 2013 and reopened in 2021.

Of today’s SCCH, Clark said, “Thankfully, SCCH is in a solid, stable position compared to many across the state and nation. We also welcome the acknowledgement from the legislative leaders that operating hospitals in rural communities is sometimes challenging and that we provide needed services for the community.”

Warner noted that this isn’t the only avenue he and his colleagues are pursuing to help rural hospitals. He sees Emory & Henry College’s schools of health sciences and nursing as “creative models” and wants to assist them in shoring up area health-care staffing.

When the pandemic health-care emergency ends, likely in May, Warner said he and other federal legislators are working to see that rule changes that allowed a bolstering of telehealth services don’t go away.

“We’re trying to leave no stone unturned,” said the senator.