A North Carolina man was charged with drug possession earlier this month after state police responded to a call about two unresponsive individuals at the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel.

Jackie Lee Danbury, 41, of Richlands was also charged with public intoxication on Aug. 16.

In a criminal complaint, Trooper C.E. Gray said he found Danbury passed out in the back of a Nissan sedan.

“Once awake the accused had slurred speech and unable to fully answer questions,” Gray wrote. “The accused appeared to be under the influence of what he said was marijuana and ‘meth.’”

Gray said Danbury emptied his pockets, which contained a small baggie of suspected meth.

Employed, Danbury has a criminal record that includes charges of burglary, grand larceny, fleeing, possession of contraband by an inmate, assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records. He also has pending charges of marijuana possession, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and second degree trespassing.

Arraigned on Aug. 16 and given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Danbury is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail. His next court date is Nov. 1.

County man convicted of DUIAfter being arrested on Aug. 19, a Bland County man was convicted of driving under the influence on Aug. 23.

Additional charges of reckless driving and failing to yield to the right of way to an emergency vehicle against 50-year-old Dominick Lorenzoni Jr. of Bland were dropped.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy B.C. Dillow said he clocked Lorenzoni’s vehicle at 81 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Wilderness Road.

He said Lorenzoni continued on to his residence before stopping.

“While speaking to him I notice he had red bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from (his) person,” Dillow wrote.

According to the deputy, Lorenzoni failed to perform four out of five field sobriety tests as instructed.

At his trial, Lorenzoni was sentenced to 10 days in jail, given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $221 in court costs and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense.

W.Va. man arrested on felony, misdemeanor

Brandon Charles Hickman, 36, of Northfork, West Virginia, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with Jan. 24 charges of felony eluding police and reckless driving.

Virginia State Police Trooper C.T. Viars obtained the warrants.

Employed and with a criminal history that includes charges of driving suspended, possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana and fleeing law enforcement, Hickman is free on a $1,000 bond while awaiting his Nov. 15 preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Bastian man accused of making false police reports

Accused of making multiple false police reports on Aug. 12 and 13, a Bland County man was arrested on Aug. 13 on six misdemeanor charges.

Andrew Chase Pauley, 26, of Bastian was charged with two counts of falsely summoning law enforcement and four counts of falsely reporting a crime.

In a criminal complaint, Bland County Deputy T. Ramsey said police responded to six 911 calls at 20 Crooked Branch Road related to two men on the property who were hiding in the bushes and messing with vehicles.

“Each time deputies or the VSP arrived on scene, there were no individuals nor objects that represent people on the security cameras,” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey said when he responded to a 911 call on Aug. 13 Pauley and another individual at the address “appeared to be heavily under the influence.”

The other individual told Ramsey that she and Pauley had smoked methamphetamine the night before as well as that day.

Employed and with no criminal history, Pauley is free on a $2,500 bond while awaiting his Nov. 29 trial in Bland County General District Court.

Rocky Gap woman charged with drug possession

Jasmine Nichole Elliott, 24, of Rocky Gap was arrested on July 30 and charged with felony drug possession and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Deputy T. Ramsey said he found suspected methamphetamine in Elliott’s truck after a search.

Unemployed and with no criminal history, Elliott is free on a $4,000 bond while awaiting her Nov. 29 preliminary hearing.

N.C. man charged in traffic stop

Benjamin Jay Thompson, 42, of Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested on July 30 and charged with felony drug possession following an I-77 traffic stop.

Deputy T. Ramsey said he stopped a Chevrolet Impala after watching it cross the solid white line and hit the rumble strips several times within a quarter mile.

Thompson was a passenger in the vehicle, and Ramsey said he found a single oxycodone pill in the center console, which Thompson said was his and for which he didn’t have a prescription.

Employed, Thompson doesn’t have a criminal record, according to court documents. He’s free on a $1,000 bond with a Nov. 29 preliminary hearing slated in Bland County General District Court.