Maroons maul Giles Nov 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Isaac Smith passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as George Wythe dominated down the stretch to post a Mountain Empire District victory over the Giles Spartans on Friday night at Pendleton Field.kAmv6@C86 (JE96 Wd\dX D4@C65 `h A@:?ED @G6C E96 82>6’D 7:?2= `cicc E@ AC6G2:= 2?5 $>:E9’D D4@C:?8 DEC:<6 E@ tE92? v2E6D =2E6 :? E96 E9:C5 BF2CE6C AFE E96 |2C@@?D 29625 E@ DE2J]k^AmkAmr256? v@==:96C CFD965 7@C `_e J2C5D 2?5 C66=65 @77 EH@ D4@C:?8 ;2F?ED :? E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C E@ AFE E96 82>6 2H2J]k^AmkAm“vC62E H:? 7@C @FC E62>[” D2:5 v6@C86 (JE96 4@249 qC2?5@? w2C?6C] “v:=6D A=2J65 6IEC6>6=J 92C5 2== ?:89E 3FE H6 >256 A=2JD H96? H6 ?66565 E@]”k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAm$>:E9 H2D DFA6C\677:4:6?E 2D 96 H2D 244FC2E6 @? `a @7 9:D `e E9C@HD] w6 2=D@ CFD965 7@C dd J2C5D]k^AmkAmv2E6D >256 D:I 42E496D 7@C `dd J2C5D[ H9:=6 $<J=2C |4qC:56 2=D@ 92F=65 :? 2 %s A2DD 7C@> $>:E9]k^AmkAmv:=6D Wa\gX C646:G65 2 E62>\9:89 g` CFD9:?8 J2C5D 7C@> }2E6 $E66=6]k^AmkAmk6>mv:=6D _ g f _—`dk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mv6@C86 (JE96 g e e `b—bbk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m$4@C:?8 $F>>2CJk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mv( – |4qC:56 cc A2DD 7C@> $>:E9 WqC2==6J CF?Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mv – $E66=6 d_ CF? W|:==D CF?Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mv( – u@H=6C c CF? W<:4< 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mv – |:==D f CF? Ww@CJ? <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mv( – v2E6D af A2DD 7C@> $>:E9 WCF? 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mv( – v@==:96C e CF? WA2DD 72:=65Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mv( – v@==:96C h CF? WqC2==6J <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $E2EDk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mu:CDE s@H?Di v( `f[ v hj #FD96D\*2C5Di v( bb\`gf[ v ca\`ghj !2DD:?8 *2C5Di v( adc[ v _j r@>A]\pEE]\x?E]i v( `a\`e\_[ v _\e\`j uF>3=6D\{@DEi v( `\`[ v `\`j !6?2=E:6D\*2C5Di v( c\b_[ v c\fhj !F?ED\pG6C286i v( _\_[ v b\c_]bk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…