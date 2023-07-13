For three young riders from the Pulaski area, a dream may be about to become reality.

Charlie and Kylene Hamblin, sisters from Pulaski, and Grace Myers of Radford are representing Shadow Ranch in the Arabian Youth National Championship, July 13-22 at Oklahoma City.

“Kylene and Charlie have been riding with me since they were three or four, Grace was probably about seven when she started riding,” according to Kim Reid, co-owner and operator of Shadow Ranch along with her husband, Erik. “They are competing in Training and First Level Dressage and Sport Horse Under Saddle, like a normal rail class of walk/trot /canter each way, and Sport Horse in Hand, like a halter class.”

National competition in Arabian is similar in some respects but different in other respects than other major equestrian competitions.

“Qualifications are earned by competing at smaller USEF-rated shows as well as Regional and East Coast Champion Arabian Shows,” Reid said. “The girls had to have a certain number of points and classes to be qualified for the National Show.

“In comparison I would think the World Finals are about the same, much like a barrel World Show, Pinto World, Quarter Horse Congress and such. However, unlike barrels Finals there is only one shot, no multiple runs. You have one class and one shot to make the Top Ten. There are other classes you can do but you have one dressage test to ride and that’s the only score for that class.

“In these classes there are two judges and each judge gives a score and then it is averaged. But they are judging at same time. In the larger classes of rail classes and undersaddle classes if there are over 20 per class they do have cuts in which they take a top eight horses from each cut and they later show in a Final.

“For these classes most of them have over 25 horses per class. These girls have been training literally for years. In dressage there are levels and as you get better and your horse becomes more trained you move up the levels. All of these girls are currently showing First level and schooling on Second level.

“Also, these girls train their own horses and work and condition them. They are here five or six days per week and ride two or three horses every day and help with stall cleaning, feeding and caring for the entire farm of horses.”

Located just off Rt. 11 between Pulaski and Dublin, Shadow Ranch has been in operation for 30 years. “We have been teaching English and Western lessons since we started,” Reid said. “We have kids who show both as well. We show on a local level, 4H, and National Arabian level.

“While we love horses of all breeds, we breed Arabian and Half Arabian horses and they are used in our lesson program. It’s not uncommon for students, even beginners, to ride champion show horses. Ours are that gentle.

“We have a wonderful lesson program but it is small and we have very limited availability as most lessons are one-on-one. We usually have around 20 students and in the summer and fall we offer special one-day beginner lessons and clinics.

“All of the horses we are taking (to Nationals) have been bred and raised on Shadow Ranch. Five of them are all sired by our stallion Babiarz MLA, a Polish Arabian Stallion who is now deceased. The other one is a granddaughter of Babiarz MLA. So, as a breeder this is double special for Erik and I.”

~

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com)

Upcoming Events

July 14 – Precious Valley Farms Series, Elliston.

July 14-15 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, Crockett.

July 15 – NATIONAL “I LOVE HORSES” DAY.

July 15 – Obstacle driving lessons, Copper Hill Farm, Wytheville.

July 22 – Play Days at Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville.

July 22 – Charity Jumper Show, New Life Equestrian Center, Wirtz.

July 22-23 – Silver Snaffle Classic, Green Hill Park, Salem.

July 28-29 – UPHA Bland Summer Classic Horse Show.

July 29-30 – Horsemanship and Obstacle Clinic, Blacksburg.