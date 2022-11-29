Jackson, Pioneers scorch Bears

Owen Jackson tossed in four treys during the first quarter en route to 14 points as Fort Chiswell jumped out front 16-6 before coasting past Bland County’s Bears 48-34 on Nov. 21 at Fort Chiswell. Jackson finished with 20 points in the Pioneers second win over the Bears (4-6) this season.

Fort Chiswell, which went on to lead 31-16 at halftime, also got 11 points from Aiden French and six from Kameron Ward. Bland County’s Caegin Browning took game honors with 21 points for the Bears. Matthew Irwin tallied six points.

Bears squeeze past Galax 46-45Caegin Browning hit for 21 points and teammate Matthew Irwin finished with 14 as Bland County squeezed past visiting Galax 46-45 last Tuesday night. The Bears improved to 5-6 with the win.

After leading 23-20 at halftime, the Bears outscored the Maroon Tide 15-10 in the third stanza to stretch the lead to 38-30 entering the fourth period. Galax rallied back with a 15-8 final period, falling short at the end.

Galax’s top scorers bucketed 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively, but their names weren’t listed in the Bears’ scorebook.

Fort Chiswell takes 25-20 win over BearsFort Chiswell held a 16-7 lead at intermission and was able to secure a 25-20 win over Bland County in middle school girls’ hoops at Fort Chiswell in Nov. 21. AnnaLee Keuhl scored 10 points in the win for the Pioneers with teammate Charizma Jones tallying seven markers.

For the Bears (1-9), Madelyn Boone led the way with seven points. Teammate Braylin Davis was right behind with five markers.

Rasnake, Bears drop Maroon Tide 24-14Behind Annabelle Rasnake’s 13 points, Bland County snapped a nine-game losing skid and picked up its second win of the season as it turned away Galax 24-14 at Rocky Gap last Tuesday. Bland County upped its record to 2-9 with the win.

Bland County, which outscored Galax 19-5 during the middle periods to lead 22-8, also got seven points from Madelyn Boone. For Galax, Alaya Poindexter tossed in seven points.