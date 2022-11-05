3 Bedroom Home in Atkins - $299,000

Fully equipped mini farm. With over 1,000 feet of frontage on the beautiful Middle Fork of the Holston River headwaters, the possibilities are limitless. (Great trout fishing!) This amazing property consists of a beautiful, well-maintained home with modern open floor plan, 7.594 spectacular acres of flat to very gently rolling farmland, a 40' x 30' well-constructed and well-maintained cinderblock barn with stalls and loft, a versatile 18' x 24' block building with metal roof, concrete floor, electricity, plumbed and equipped for a full bath. In addition, all the necessary farm equipment needed conveys with the property. Equipment includes 4WD John Deere 990 Tractor, New Holland 311 square baler, New Holland 256 hay rake, Wilton WT8 hay tedder, Massey Ferguson DM164 disc mower, 6-foot pick-up disc, single bottom plow, boom pole, 5" brush hog, 6' scraper blade, post hole digger, fertilize spreader, hay elevator and boom pole. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher convey.