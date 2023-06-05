The state track and field championships were held last weekend at James Madison University in Harrisonburg with Lancaster and Auburn coming away as the team champions. Lancaster backed up its state championship on boys basketball while Auburn’s girls won their second consecutive Class 1 state track and field title.

With 17 events scored, Lancaster’s boys won by 19½ points over runner-up Middlesex, finishing with 80½ points to 61 for Middlesex. PH-Glade Spring claimed third with 49 points with Grundy right behind with 44. Central Lunenburg rolled home fifth with 37 points.

In the girls meet, Auburn, with 70 points, scored a narrow win over Northampton, who notched 66½ points. Cumberland finished third with 59 points with PH-Glade Spring and Chilhowie rounding out the top five with 39 and 35 points, respectively.

Wythe County schools picked up a total of six top-five finishes with Rural Retreat claiming three, George Wythe getting two, and Fort Chiswell collecting one. The following is the summary of finishes by Wythe County participants and will be followed by a list of the state champions of each event.

In the girls 100m dash, George Wythe claimed an eighth-place finish by Keira Scott with a time of 13.18 seconds. The Maroons’ Haley Faulkner was sixth in the 200m dash at 26.53 and seventh in 400m dash at 1:03.34. Teammate McKenzie Tate was 13th with a run of 1:04.99.

In the 100m hurdles, Olivia Crigger of Rural Retreat finished second in 15.74 seconds with teammate Makayla Anderson crossing in seventh place at 17.24. In the 300m hurdles, the Indians’ Makayla Anderson placed 12th at 51.85 with Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman picking up eighth place at 51.02.

For the 4x100 relay, Fort Chiswell was eighth at 54.68 with George Wythe placing 15th at 56.28. In the 4x400, George Wythe finished 13th at 4:48.93.

In the high jump, Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman placed third at 4’10” to tie with Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger, also at 4’10”. In long jump, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner placed seventh at 16’5½” with Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger getting eighth at 16’2”. Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman was 13th at 15’5 ½” with teammates Aurora Haywood in 20th at 14’10 ½” and Carmen Brown in 22nd at 14’7”. Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger was third in triple jump at 35’8” with Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman placing ninth at 33’ ½” and Haley Faulkner of George Wythe in 13th at 32’5½”.

Rural Retreat had Olivia Bailey finish 16th in discus with a throw of 88’9”.

For boys 100m dash, George Wythe’s Brock Smelser placed fifth at 11.30 seconds. Teammate Luke Clarke finished 15th in 400m dash at 53.96.

In the 4x100m relay, George Wythe came in sixth at 45.28 with Rural Retreat in seventh at 45.42. Fort Chiswell placed 16th at 47.58. For the 4x400, George Wythe was 13th at 3:49.76 and also 13th in 4x800 at 9:28.37.

In long jump, George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale was second at 21’2 ½” with Fort Chiswell’s Layton Kennedy in 10th at 19’9” and teammate Trey Tomlinson in 11th 19’6½”. Rural Retreat had Austin Umberger place 13th at 19’4¾”. In triple jump, Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson just missed fifth-place, finishing sixth at 40’5”. George Wythe had Elijah Masten-Hale tie with Tomlinson for sixth, also at 40’5”.

In discus, Rural Retreat had Christopher Sapp in 14th at 106’8”.

GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: (17 events scored)

100m dash: A’Riyah Brisco (Northampton) 12.13. 200m dash: A’Riyah Brisco (Northampton) 24.84. 400m dash: Stacy Lewis (Auburn) 59.89. 800m run: Layla Leo (Northumberland) 2:23.81. 1600m run: Carol Anne-Garrett (Galileo) 5:32.45. 3200m run: Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 12:03.75. 100m hurdles: LaKyra Bartee (Cumberland) 15.45. 300m hurdles: LaKyra Bartee (Cumberland) 46.35. 4x100m relay: Cumberland 50.38. 4x400m relay: Chilhowie 4:19.73. 4x800m relay: Galileo 10.28.46. High jump: Sarah Taylor (Mathews) 5’2”. Long jump: Chelsey Holmes (Middlesex) 17’5½”. Triple jump: Hannah Manns (Chilhowie) 36’2”. Pole vault: Rylee Coates (Northampton) 10’0”. Discus: Anna Summers (Castlewood) 110’4”. Shot put: Emily Edwards (Galax) 40’6”.

BOYS EVENT WINNERS: (17 events scored)

100m dash: Kaden Bailey (Franklin) 10.99. 200m dash: Kaden Bailey (Franklin) 22.53. 400m dash: Nathan Campbell (Middlesex) 50.59. 800m run: Jackson Herndon (Galileo) 2:01.00. 1600m run: Keleb Elswick (Grundy) 4:31.32. 3200m run: Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 10:06.64. 110m hurdles: Ben Belcher (PH-Glade Spring) 15.74. 300m hurdles: Jamel Alexander (Central Lunenburg) 41.08. 4x100m relay: Northumberland 43.65. 4x400m relay: Riverheads 3:34.91. 4x800m relay: Grundy 8:22.99. High jump: Geion Reed (Middlesex) 6’2”. Long jump: Daveon Smith (Lancaster) 21’4”. Triple jump: Jaquan Griffin (Middlesex) 45’1 ½”. Pole vault: James Applegate (Northampton) 11’0”. Discus: Reece Rhodes (Lancaster) 161’6”. Shot put: Reece Rhodes: Lancaster) 60’11”.