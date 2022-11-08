Tennessee man, 25, facing abduction, other charges

A Tennessee man is facing abduction and other felony charges after the Bland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a missing teen report over the weekend.

Preston Tucker Varnell, 25, of Knoxville was arrested on Sunday after a Bland County mother reported that she came home from work and found her 14-year-old daughter missing.

According to Sheriff Jason Ramsey and a criminal complaint, police found messages on the girl’s phone from Varnell showing that he planned to pick her up from a church near her residence.

Ramsey said the girl came home safe on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff said the pair had been exchanging online messages and texts, including nude photographs of each other. Police believe she had sneaked out of her residence and met Varnell at least two other times before Sunday.

Ramsey said the investigation is ongoing.

Arrested in Washington County on Sunday, Varnell, who has no criminal record, has been charged with three counts of abduction, taking indecent liberties with a minor and possessing child pornography.

He’s being held without bond with a scheduled Jan. 4, 2023, preliminary hearing.