The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of the Adwolfe Food Mart.

According to a release from SCSO, the robbery took place around 6:20 a.m. when a man dressed in a camouflage jacket and hood, gloves and a mask entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to the release, the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sheriff Chip Shuler said he left on foot, but that it is unclear which direction he is traveling.

More information will be released as it comes available.

Anyone with information on the robbery or who can identify the suspect should call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204