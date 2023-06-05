On May 27, my daughter Bella made another proverbial trip around the sun. This one puts her halfway to 18, a realization that rocks my soul to its core, both with grief at the cruelty of life’s lightning speed and pride at the young lady into which she is so quickly evolving. She has a limitlessly loving and giving heart as well as an unsurpassed outer beauty, all of which she inherited from her mother. On the inside, she is stubborn and relentless like me. I couldn’t be prouder to be her dad. It has truly been the greatest joy of my life.

Since before she could walk, our favorite thing to do together has been to play outside. Even though so many things have changed as Bella grows, it’s nice to know that this special bonding tradition has remained constant. She sits on my lap and we ride our neighborhood block in my power wheelchair. In nine years, she hasn’t deemed herself too big for my lap, and as long as I possess one, it will provide her a place to sit for as long as she wishes. We still have our special games, such as looking up into the sky to discuss what the clouds look like. I hope that never dies.

Unfortunately, death has taken one of our favorite outdoor traditions. We loved visiting with our neighbor Tina Ratcliffe and her family. Bella’s best friend, Scarlett Spencer, is her granddaughter and we loved going three doors down to spend our summer evenings talking and laughing. Her sudden and untimely death this past September at the age of 55 has left and emptiness in our neighborhood and our heart that can never be refilled. Her impact on our lives remained unrealized until she was gone forever.

Our saving grace has come in the form of another neighbor family. Rick Showalter and his delightful daughters, Hannah and Lydia, have been so welcoming and generous to allow us on their vast property so that Bella can run and play with their many dogs, namely their trio of golden retrievers. Gracie is mother to brothers River and three-legged Remington, both of whom possess their mother’s spunk. They adore Bella and regard her as their official ball thrower. I love watching her run, play and laugh with those sweet puppies. It is such wonderful physical and emotional therapy for her, which minimizes her time in front of an electronic screen and keeps her morale elevated.

Third grade at Spiller Elementary School has been a tough one for Bella, one we are not sorry to have behind us. She started changing classes this year, had her first SOL tests, which she thankfully passed, and has experience methods of learning that are beyond my own comprehension. Physically, she has endured an adenoidectomy, which we hope will remedy the chronic sickness she has endured all her life. This year alone, she has battled strep throat, pink eye, a violent stomach virus, chronic sinusitis and urinary tract infections.

One good thing about Bella getting older is that she no longer wants big birthday parties with twenty or thirty people. Now, she would prefer to take her two best friends, Sierra Carty and the aforementioned Scarlett Spencer to the Xtreme Springs Trampoline Park, followed by dinner at Pizza Inn and a Dairy Queen ice cream cake for dessert, which meant we spent the whole day in Christiansburg. We were joined by Sierra’s grandmother, aunt and sister, Sandra, Chelsea and Gracie Carty. In addition to her maternal grandparents, Dave and Denise Krug, Bella’s aunt, Karen Montgomery, made the trek from Roan Mountain, Tennessee at Bella’s special request, to join her mom and I for the celebration. It was an exhausting but very fun day.

Bella has known both Scarlett and Sierra since nursery school. Sierra’s cousin, Jeff Calfee, is also my oldest friend from my first day of kindergarten over thirty years ago. Sandra has always been like an aunt to me and is now a sort of honorary grandmother to Bella. Our connections and friendships to these special folks remain very important to us. Bella is a wonderful friend to all who know her, exuding the utmost kindness and care toward everyone she meets.

Bella is into some new artists now like Sia and Imagine Dragons, but she still holds the classic artists very dear to her heart. Her big birthday gift, along with the usual array of Barbie dolls, are tickets to see Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band on October 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. By age nine, my daughter will hopefully have seen, in addition to Genesis and Bonnie Raitt, both living Beatles. Those are all memories she will be able to share with her future generations.

We had a special daddy-daughter evening recently when the two of us attended a special screening of The Wizard of Oz at the newly-refurbished Millwald Theatre. While I grew up with many happy memories of seeing movies there with my mom, this was Bella’s first time visiting the historic theater. Bella astutely noticed a couple of screen tricks about the film on the big screen I hadn’t previously caught. For instance, the seat of the Tin Man’s costume was made of mesh. Secondly, as Dorothy is captured by the flying monkey, Bella easily detected that the airborne kicking legs were mechanical. Her attention to detail always amazes me.

Now that we’re headed for double digits, I look back at my daughter’s life and ahead to her future with smiles and tears. I have never known a love like the one I will always possess for Bella. I pray that God will allow me to be an active parent in her life, not just a father, at least until she reaches adulthood. Every moment as Bella’s daddy is precious to me and I regard them as unmatched treasure. I love her more than life and she will always be the greatest blessing my wife and I will ever receive. I wish her the happiest of birthdays and pray that every day will be filled with the same amount of sunshine with which she has provided me since the moment she was born.