Grant secures driving simulators for high schools Aug 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office received a $40,830 grant aimed at making better drivers.kAm%96 7F?5:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ $96C:77 p?E9@?J r=:?6[ H:== A=246 2 5C:G:?8 D:>F=2E@C :? u@CE r9:DH6==[ v6@C86 (JE96 2?5 #FC2= #6EC62E 9:89 D49@@=D]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77 ?@E65 E92E E96 AC@;64E[ H9:49 4@>6D G:2 2 DEC@?8 A2CE?6CD9:A 36EH66? 9:D @77:46 2?5 E96 D49@@= DJDE6>[ H:== 36EE6C AC6A2C6 J@F?8 5C:G6C 367@C6 E96J 6G6C 86E 369:?5 2? 24EF2= DE66C:?8 H966=]k^AmkAmr=:?6 D2:5 E96 :562 :D E@ 8:G6 DEF56?ED 2 492?46 E@ AC24E:46 D<:==D :? 2 D276 6?G:C@?>6?E 367@C6 8:G:?8 E96> E96 <6JD E@ 2 c[___\A@F?5 2FE@>@3:=6]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship kAm%96 D:>F=2E@CD H:== 2=D@ 2==@H DEF56?ED E@ F?56CDE2?5 :? 2 C62= H2J 5:DEC24E65 2?5 :>A2:C65 5C:G:?8[ 5C:G:?8 @? D?@H 2?5 :46 2?5 @E96C C62=\H@C=5 D:EF2E:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 5C:G:?8 @? E96 :?E6CDE2E6]k^AmkAm“(:E9 x?E6CDE2E6D ff 2?5 g` CF??:?8 E9C@F89 (JE96 r@F?EJ[ 8:G:?8 @FC DEF56?ED E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IA6C:6?46 :?E6CDE2E6 5C:G:?8 :? 2 4@?EC@==65 6?G:C@?>6?E ;FDE >2<6D D6?D6[” E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b…