Virginia Living magazine, a Richmond-based publication, conducted a reader survey earlier this year, searching for “the best restaurants and bars, shops and boutiques, even dermatologists and architects” from across the Old Dominion. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast and six Marion businesses made the cut, bringing home “Best of Virginia” awards as revealed in the magazine’s May edition.

“We are delighted to have so many Smyth County businesses recognized as being the ‘Best of Virginia,’ said Marion Mayor David Helms. “From professionals to restaurants to our drive in theater, we’re proud of each and every one. We always consider every business in our town as being one of the best. We’re glad the rest of the state now knows it, too!”

Among the local winners are:

Macado’s of Marion at 142 East Main Street, first place for Best Sandwich Shop;

Hungry Mother State Park, second place for Best Family Entertainment and third place for Best State Park;

Park Place Drive In at 301 Park Boulevard, Special Feature;

Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia, 1128 North Main St., third place for Best Eye Doctor;

Evans Financial Services, 115 East Main St., second place for Best Financial Planning Firm.

For a complete list of statewide winners, visit the Virginia Living at www.virginialiving.com/bestof. Winners are named in each of five regions. Look for Marion and other regional winners under “Southwestern Virginia.”