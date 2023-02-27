The dream of more than two decades is now a reality in Wytheville.

The Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead property will open to the public for tours Wednesday, March 29 with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Homestead’s Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum, 1125 Tazewell Street.

The nine-acre Homestead includes the decorative arts museum (located in the late R. Cecil and Seawillow Jackson family home), smoke house, Henry Umberger cabin, spring house, kitchen house, log barn and blacksmith, gunsmith and woodworking shops. The Homestead and Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum is the fourth museum property operated by the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums, which includes the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum, Thomas J. Boyd Museum and the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum.

The reality of the Homestead began over 20 years ago in 2000 when Mr. and Mrs. Jackson donated the property (divided into four parcels) to the Town of Wytheville to preserve the nine-acre property. Every five years since 2005, one parcel has been conveyed to the Town, with the last parcel (including the 1848 home) in 2020. The Jacksons, great supporters of the community, wanted the property to interpret and preserve the history of Wythe County farm life within the context of the 18th century to the late 19th century.

“The opening of the Homestead and the Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum is the accomplishment of a dream that has been over 20 years in the making! This is an important milestone in fulfilling the potential of the Homestead to become a regional center of education and preservation,” said Frances Emerson, who retired last December after 28 years as museum director for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums.

Getting the Homestead property ready to open has been taking place over the last 20 years, not only with restoration of existing structures but adding blacksmith, gunsmith and woodworking shops. Adding walkways, signage, outdoor lighting and emergency/handicap accessible parking were also part of the process. The Jackson family home has taken the most work – in just the last eight months the home has had new heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing as well as new museum grade windows and internet connection to the Town network. Not to mention getting rooms ready with plaster work and paint to house an extensive decorative arts collection.

“It’s been very exciting to see this property come together, after I was made site manager in 2021,” said Michael Gillman, Manager of Historic Sites/Homestead Museum Operations for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. “We have made leaps and bounds to provide great, accurate history of early settlers in Wythe and Southwest Virginia from the 18th century to the late 19th century…the opening of the decorative arts museum in the 1848 home is just icing on the cake.”

He added that the decorative arts museum will allow people to see items that were made in Wythe County, including furniture, pottery, weaponry, metal works, and baskets. After visitors tour the home, they can visit the log buildings on the property and see how these items were used or made.

“I’m not aware of another site focusing on a singular county’s contributions to the rich and diverse history of southern decorative arts. We have accomplished that here at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead,” said Gillman. “I can’t wait to share the cultural heritage of Wythe County, Virginia and SWVA to all who come, near or far!”

Emerson agreed, “I am excited that this wonderful resource will be available to our community and visitors, and can’t wait for everyone to have the opportunity to tour the historic Umberger/Jackson home and see the incredible collection of furniture and other decorative arts by early Wythe County artisans. History is alive and thriving at the Homestead!”

A major plus to the Homestead property is that it is large enough to hold festivals that will draw people from the surrounding areas to Wytheville, said Grant Gerlich, director for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. He noted that last fall’s Oktoberfest was enthusiastically received and plans are in the works for this year’s event. “We are also initiating a Bluegrass, Arts, Bourbon and Ale (BABA) Festival this Spring to feature music, artisans and various local distilleries and breweries. We are really looking forward to future events and programs, in addition to opening up the Homestead property to the public for tours. I am grateful to have such a wonderful team who have transformed the site into such a treasure.”

Tours of the Homestead, including the decorative arts museum, will be held Wednesdays through Fridays, 10am – 4 pm. Tour admission is $10. For more information or to schedule a tour, call (276) 617-0773.